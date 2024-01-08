“I want to do it soon” – Kade Ruotolo ‘110 percent’ sure he wants to transition to ‘extreme sport’ of MMA

In the near future, Kade Ruotolo hopes to join an exclusive list by transitioning from submission grappling into mixed martial arts.

The ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion wouldn’t be the first elite grappler to try and transition into MMA, but he would certainly be one of the most exciting prospects to watch.

At just 20 years old, both the Ruotolo brothers have time on their side and their grappling pedigree speaks for itself as two of the very best in the world. Not to mention, they have years of striking experience that they can call upon from when they were younger and less focused on their two biggest passions, jiu-jitsu and surfing.

Kade Ruotolo spoke about what draws him to want to try his hand at such a dangerous and unforgiving sport during an interview on The Fighter and The Kid.

When questioned on why he would want to get punched in the face when he is so successful in submission grappling, the lightweight world champion revealed that the unpredictability excites him:

“I look at MMA and I consider it an extreme sport. Only because there’s so many [weapons]. There’s elbows, knees. It’s wild. It’s wild. There are a lot of variables that a lot of people just aren’t aware of. 110 percent, I want to do it soon. I’ve been training.”

Watch the full interview below:

Kade Ruotolo has one big obstacle in front of him before he can look to try his hand at MMA

While he has MMA and a transition into the sport in the near future currently on his mind, that doesn’t mean Kade Ruotolo is relinquishing his spot as one of the best grapplers in the world.

In his second title defense, the lightweight submission grappling world champion took out Tommy Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11 in what was his toughest test to date inside the circle.

Now, the two men are set to run it back at ONE 165 in Japan, but something is different this time around.

The Norwegian competitor has gone from being one of Europe’s best-kept secrets to a world-renowned grappler off the back of his IBJJF world championship win. With the confidence of a champion, Langaker will return for a second shot at the lightweight gold.

ONE 165 will air live on January 28. Check your local listings for more details.