“I want to stay focused on striking” – Roman Kryklia not shutting doors on a potential move to MMA

Roman Kryklia isn’t ruling out a potential transition to mixed martial arts, but don’t expect to see the Ukrainian knockout artist make the move anytime soon.

After establishing his dominance in the world of kickboxing by claiming ONE light heavyweight world title and winning the Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix, Kryklia will look to make his mark in the art of eight limbs when he meets promotional newcomer Alex Roberts in the ONE Fight Night 17 main event.

The winner will leave Lumpinee Boxing Stadium as ONE’s inaugural heavyweight Muay Thai world champion.

Speaking with CountFilms TV, Roman Krylkia suggested that a move to MMA is possible, but not until he has accomplished all of his goals in both kickboxing and Muay Thai.

“Maybe, but not in the close future. I want to to make sure that I achieve all I can in kickboxing and Muay Thai, striking kinds of sports, and maybe after I will think about it. So maybe not now, not this year, because I want to stay focused on striking.”

Despite his lack of experience, Roman Kryklia is confident in his Muay Thai skills

Though Roman Kryklia is known for his work in kickboxing, Kryklia is more than confident in his ability to compete in Muay Thai, even if fans and fellow fighters remain skeptical of his ability to make the transition from eight-ounce gloves to four-ounce ones.

“I don’t care what people think, that I don’t have many fights in Muay Thai,” he told SCMP MMA. “I know this is a big part of my life and a big part of my training process, so we will see.”

Standing in Roman Kryklia’s way of scoring his first Muay Thai world title is Aussie standout Alex Roberts. Making his first ONE appearance, Roberts will look to add 26 pounds of championship gold weeks removed from claiming the WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world title.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on December 8.