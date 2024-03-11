“I wasn’t at my best” – Allycia Hellen Rodrigues reveals she had her back against the wall vs Cristina Morales

ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues was not satisfied with the preparation and buildup leading into her world title defense against Cristina Morales in the co-headliner of ONE Fight Night 20 this past weekend.

In spite of these circumstances, Rodrigues was able to eke out a unanimous decision win over the tough challenge that was Morales in front of the sold-out crowd of the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 25-year-old Brazilian revealed this dissatisfaction during her post-fight interview with the South China Morning Post, as she openly shared:

“I'm very happy that I managed to win despite having so many problems and tiny issues all over during the preparation. I had some trouble but I’m quite happy that I managed to keep the belt. I wasn’t at my best, it was not my best battle but I managed to win.”

The roadblocks and challenges that she faced ahead of the fight have made her more resilient, thus helping Allycia Hellen Rodrigues secure her fourth ONE Championship victory and remain the undisputed queen of the division.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has fully weaponized her knees against Cristina Morales to cruise into victory

Unlike her previous bouts under the world’s largest martial arts organization, Allycia Rodrigues employed a different approach to her world title showdown with Morales, as she chose her knees as the primary weapon to fend off her challenger.

The Phuket Fight Club representative was extremely effective in the clinch as well, and showcased good defence to keep her opponent from finding any sort of continued success.

