"I will need some rest" - Dmitry Menshikov says recovery is paramount before possible title match with Regian Eersel

Hard-hitting Russian knockout artist and former ONE world title challenger Dmitry Menshikov is fresh off a grueling back-and-forth affair with Thai hometown favorite Sinsamut Klinmee last weekend. The 26-year-old says he needs a good amount of rest and recovery before he resumes his march toward the world championship.

On Prime Video, Menshikov figured in a spirited war with Sinsamut at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova.

The event took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, May 4th.

After a back-and-forth skirmish for the first two rounds, Menshikov turned up the aggression and hurt Sinsamut in round three, eventually finishing the Thai star near the midway point.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Menshikov says he needs a slight breather before getting back to training for a possible world title opportunity.

The 26-year-old Empire Club / Kuzbass Muay Thai fighter said:

"Yeah, first of all, I will need some rest. I will need to recover. But looking into the future, about the title shot, yeah. For sure."

The Russian star is eyeing a rematch with former two-sport king 'The Immortal' Regian Eersel, who currently holds the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title.

Menshikov lost to Eersel via first-round knockout in his ONE Championship debut back in June 2023. Now, the Russian athlete is looking for revenge against the Dutch-Surinamese icon.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the action via replay on-demand on Amazon Prime Video.

Dmitry Menshikov says he 'enjoyed' war with Sinsamut: "That's why I was smiling"

Russian star Dmitry Menshikov says the best thing about fighting Sinsamut was because he had a lot of fun trading strikes with the Thai star and delighting the crowd.

He told ONE:

"Before my fight, my friend in Russia told me, 'You wanna fight, but at the same time, it's really important to enjoy. Just go there, just enjoy yourself'. I remembered about the things he told me, and you know, I was like sure, I need to enjoy. And that's why I was smiling."