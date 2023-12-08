“I will show him speed that he won’t be expecting” – Roman Kryklia banking on freakish agility to vanquish Alex Roberts

Champion kickboxer Roman Kryklia may be competing in a different lane in his next fight but he still seeks to make full use of his storing suits as a fighter to come up with another victory.

The 32-year-old Ukrainian juggernaut will vie for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title against promotion newcomer Alex Roberts in the headlining clash at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video on December 8 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Roman Kryklia is looking to add the heavyweight Muay Thai gold to the light heavyweight kickboxing championship belt he already holds to fulfill his dream of becoming a multi-tiered world champion.

In the interview with CountFilms TV, the Gridin Gym standout said they have studied Roberts’ game and believes the latter cannot handle, among other things, his inherent speed advantage. It is something they are looking to fully capitalize on.

Roman Kryklia said:

“I think firstly it's my experience in kickboxing. Also, I think I will show him speed that he won’t be expecting, but we will see. I am taller than him too, so it will be more comfortable for me to fight from long range. So yeah, my advantages I think would be my experience, speed, and height.”

Watch the interview below:

Apart from becoming a two-sport ONE world champion, Roman Kryklia is looking to extend his unbeaten run in the promotion to six straight victories at ONE Fight Night 17.

He made his promotional debut in November 2019 and was last in action in November last year, where he won the ONE heavyweight kickboxing world grand prix title.

Out to frustrate him is Roberts, who is the WBC heavyweight Muay Thai champion and on a quest to become a ONE world champion in his initial foray in the promotion.

ONE Fight Night 17 will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live on US primetime free of charge for those with a Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.

Alex Roberts believes Roman Kryklia will be a handful even in Muay Thai

Alex Roberts may be battling kickboxing champion Roman Kryklia in Muay Thai this week but believes the Ukrainian sensation will still be a handful in the “art of eight limbs.”

The two big fighters will clash for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video on December 8 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking to Fight News Australia, ‘The Viking’ shared that he does not necessarily think that he has the advantage in the scheduled fight over Kryklia since it is going to be Muay Thai and that he still has his work cut out for him.

The Perth native said:

“I don't believe so. I think one of the previous people told me that he started in Muay Thai and boxing originally I think when he was about 17. So he knows the ruleset. He's had plenty of experience there when he was younger and, you know, I'm sure he's really looking forward to the opportunity to throw some elbows because he's, you know, a big tall guy. Raining some elbows down sure is going to be very fun.”

Roberts recently won the WBC heavyweight Muay Thai title and is out to make it back-to-back title conquests at ONE Fight Night 17.