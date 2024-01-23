“If you look for good, you’ll find good” – Angela Lee on the importance of staying positive in the toughest of situations

Former ONE atomweight MMA queen ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee believes keeping a positive attitude in even the most difficult of situations will inevitably deliver desirable results.

Over her decade-long run under the ONE Championship banner, Lee established herself as one of the pound-for-pound greatest female fighters in mixed martial arts history.

In 2016, she became the youngest MMA world champion in history. She defended the title five times before vacating the crown at ONE Fight Night 14 when she announced her retirement from the sport.

Since then, Angela Lee has focused on building Fightstory, a non-profit mental health organization dedicated to the memory of her late sister, Victoria Lee, and spreading her message of positivity to the world.

“So, you know, good things and bad things, you know, we can work towards a goal and accomplish that. I think if you look for good, you'll find good. If you look for bad, you'll find bad. So that’s why it’s always important just to look for the good.”

The end of Angela Lee’s MMA career is the beginning of a new chapter

For Angela Lee, retirement was not the end of her story. It was simply the conclusion of one chapter and the beginning of another glorious one.

“I think it's important to appreciate that moment that you had and then to be okay and be at peace with that. It's not going to be the same anymore, but that doesn't mean that everything good in your life is gone, you know?"

She added:

“You're going to look forward to the next thing that's to come, and finding that new purpose or that new joy, for me, I get it through Fightstory. So yeah, for everyone out there, retirement or anything, it doesn't end there.”

If you want to learn more about Fightstory, you can visit the organization’s official Instagram.