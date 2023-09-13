Ilya Freymanov feels knockout is a certainty in Thanh Le clash: “It could be over quickly”

Ilya Freymanov has a golden opportunity when ONE Fight Night 15 gets underway inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. And the Russian superstar hopes to make the most of his chance when he returns.

The Kuznya Fight Club upstart and No.3-ranked featherweight contender meets top-ranked Thanh Le for the interim featherweight MMA world title on October 6.

With reigning king Tang Kai still fighting off injuries, the Singapore-based organization decided to instill a provisional title until the Chinese superstar’s return – and it’s a clash that has all the makings of ending in a highlight-reel finish.

Combined, the world title hopefuls have amassed 23 finishes from 30 fights. As such, Ilya Freymanov knows that his dance partner will bring similar fire into this world title bill.

Speaking to ONE Championship shortly after the bout was revealed, the 27-year-old martial artist said:

“We both have a high percentage of early wins, so it will be an interesting fight, entertaining in any case. It could be over quickly here.”

After all, Ilya Freymanov knows the best way for him to lay his hands on the coveted gold is by producing another statement finish on the global stage of ONE.

In two appearances thus far, the Russian athlete has bagged a pair of first-round victories. First, he dismantled Martin Nguyen with heavy knees before drawing a tap via rear-naked choke in his sophomore outing versus Shinechagtga Zolstsetseg.

A third consecutive finish might not be the easiest of scenarios, though.

However, if he can find a way past his rival’s striking prowess and counter with a big haymaker or a submission, he could leave the Thai capital as a MMA world champion.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch all the action from ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on Friday, October 6.