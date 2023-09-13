Ilya Freymanov looking to “cause problems early” and score quick knockout over Thanh Le

Third-ranked ONE featherweight MMA contender Ilya Freymanov wants to capitalize on the opportunity of a lifetime at ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on Prime Video.

With the division’s kingpin Tang Kai currently nursing an injury, the Russian headhunter stepped in against Thanh Le to determine the next interim ruler of the talent-stacked 155-pound division.

Apart from his desire to claim 26 pounds of solid gold, Freymanov made it clear that he wants to do it in the quickest and most resounding way possible.

Speaking with promotion ahead of his return at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on October 6, the 27-year-old made it clear that he wants to record his third-straight finish in the Circle at the expense of the former world champion:

“I think I have a good chance to finish the fight early. Thanks to the organization for the opportunity and trust. I can see opportunities to build on my attacks, and I can use [those attacks] to cause problems and finish the fight early.”

It’s safe to say that Ilya Freymanov can certainly walk the talk following two outstanding performances in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

The Kuznya Fight Club product put the entire division on notice when he mercilessly knocked out former two-division world champion Martin Nguyen in his promotional debut at ONE on Prime Video 2 last year.

He kept the momentum by choking out the dangerous Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg in less than a round at ONE Fight Night 11 last June, improving his overall record to 12-2.

Thanh Le, though, is a completely different beast and we’ll see if Freymanov has what it takes to take over the number one spot in the rankings.

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.