“It was an interim championship fight” - Prajanchai on the high stakes behind his successful rematch against Sam-A

Before Prajanchai would step inside the ring for a rematch against fellow Thai icon Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, he had to know that they were fighting for more than bragging rights.

Two years removed from their first meeting at ONE: Battleground, the two Muay Thai superstars returned to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium to run it back at ONE Friday Fights 22. But this time, 26 pounds of gold would be on the line as ONE Championship sought to crown an interim ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion.

Looking back on the interim title clash during an interview with the promotion, Prajanchai stressed the importance of raising the stakes, saying:

"It was important to me that it was an interim championship fight. When I can become the interim world champion, I will have the opportunity to compete in unification fights in the future."

Prajanchai came out on top, scoring a knockout in the second round to claim the interim belt and set the stage for a rematch with Joseph Lasiri.

Prajanchai goes for two-sport glory at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5

Six months following his highlight-reel win against Sam-A, Prajanchai exchanged his interim title for undisputed gold, finishing then-champion Joseph Lasiri in just 88 seconds at ONE Friday Fights 46 in December. With the victory, Prajanchai became a three-time ONE strawweight Muay Thai world titleholder.

On Friday, April 5, Prajanchai will return to the Mecca of Muay Thai in Bangkok in hopes of becoming a two-sport king. Trading in his four-ounce gloves for a pair of eight-ouncers, he will challenge reigning, defending, and undefeated ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella as part of a loaded ONE Friday Fights 58 card.

It will only be Prajanchai's second time competing in kickboxing under the ONE banner, having defeated Akram Hamidi in September.

Di Bella goes into the bout with a perfect 12-0 record, including back-to-back wins against 'Fighting Rooster' Zhang Peimian and three-sport superstar Danial Williams.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live and for free on ONE Championship's YouTube channel and via watch.onefc.com around the world.