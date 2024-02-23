“It makes sense” – Arjan Bhullar explains why Amir Alikabari meeting adds up ahead of ONE 166: Qatar

Former ONE heavyweight MMA world champion ‘Singh’ Arjan Bhullar always knew upon joining ONE Championship that he would eventually square off with hulking Iranian Amir Aliakbari.

The two are scheduled to face off in a highly anticipated heavyweight MMA clash in ONE Championship’s historic return to the Middle East.

Bhullar and Aliakbari are set to lock horns at ONE 166: Qatar, which broadcasts live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, on Friday, March 1. It’s ONE Championship’s first live on-ground event in the region since 2014, and Bhullar can’t wait to put on a show.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Bhullar said his fight with Aliakbari makes total sense, and he’s looking forward to it.

‘Singh’ said:

“I knew I was going to see him at some point. [That’s how] the heavyweight division is. As long as we both keep winning, we are going to see each other and he's had fights against similar opponents, so it's nice. It makes sense. It makes sense for sure.”

Arjan Bhullar unfazed by Amir Aliakbari’s confident trash talk: “He has been vocal”

Former ONE heavyweight MMA world champion ‘Singh’ Arjan Bhullar is heading into hostile territory, stepping onto opponent Amir Aliakbari’s home turf in the Middle East.

The Iranian Greco-Roman wrestling champion confidently stated in interviews that Bhullar has no chance of winning their showdown. But the Canadian-Indian ‘Singh’ says the banter doesn’t bother him one bit.

He told ONE Championship:

“Yeah, he has been vocal. I think he's known for that.”

ONE 166: Qatar broadcasts live on Friday, March 1, to existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Fans can catch all the action live and free. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on ONE Championship.