ONE Championship is returning to the 'Land of the Rising Sun', with ONE 165 happening at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, January 28. One of the promotion’s most recognizable athletes is fighting on the main card.

Martin Nguyen will have no shortage of fans screaming his name as the first-ever two-division world champion in ONE Championship’s history takes on submission wizard Garry Tonon.

While it can be viewed as a dangerous fight for Nguyen, 'The Situ-Asian’ is of the opinion that a victory over the first-ranked featherweight MMA star will propel him back to the world championship picture.

A clear goal on his mind, Nguyen told ONE Championship about just how ready he is to step inside the ONE circle once again:

“It's, you know, come to think of it, the last time I was here before my last fight, I was here for eight weeks, and it was around the same time. So, within that 12 months, I've spent almost, by the end of this month, end of this camp, it will be six months of that 12-month span over here. It’s been a constant camp.”

Nguyen’s body of work within ONE Championship

Regarded as one of the most important figures in the world’s largest martial arts promotion’s history, Nguyen has 10 finishes out of his 12 victories featuring a knockout of Filipino MMA star Eduard Folayang and a stellar submission against then-rising star Christian Lee.

However, among his best performances was his most recent outing against Leonardo Casotti, whom he spent the entirety of the bout striking with and eventually winning via unanimous decision - the first of his ONE Championship career.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 165 and Nguyen's return to action from your location.