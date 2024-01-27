“It’s definitely different” – Sage Northcutt explains why training in a ring or a closed-cage setting are worlds apart

Sage Northcutt preparing himself for what it will feel like fighting in a ring rather than a cage in his ONE Championship return.

When Northcutt makes his highly anticipated return at ONE 165 in Tokyo, Japan, he will do so in a ring rather than the ONE Championship’s usual setting of a Circle.

Speaking with The MMA Superfan, ‘Super’ confirmed that he has been preparing for the change in environment and quickly recognized that there is a world of difference between the two.

“Yes, I have been. And yeah it is different. You're right there, and there is no I guess cage behind your back to walk up or like the wall where you can sorta use to walk if you’re in a grappling exchange. So it's definitely different."

He added:

“I was watching quite a few ONE Championship fights and seeing kind of the difference and yeah I should be prepared.”

Sage Northcutt will square off with Japanese MMA icon Shinya Aoki inside Ariake Arena nearly three years after they were first scheduled to meet under the ONE Championship banner for the former’s sophomore outing.

Sage Northcutt ready to spoil Shinya Aoki’s homecoming

Sage Northcutt will look to pick up right where he left off at ONE Fight Night 10 in May when he earned a stunning 39-second heel hook submission against Ahmed Mujtaba.

However, that will be easier said than done when he faces perhaps his toughest test to date in a former ONE lightweight MMA world champion and submission specialist.

Shinya Aoki has seen better days inside the Circle, suffering losses in his last four outings, but ‘Tobikan Judan’ will be undoubtedly fueled by the live crowd when he competes in his home country.

Will Aoki fight his way back into the win column in The Land of the Rising Sun, or will Sage Northcutt continue his climb up the lightweight ladder?

ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.