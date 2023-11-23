“It’s gonna be hard to handle” - ‘The Chef’ Luke Lessei says his versatility will give Jo Nattawut problems

American star Luke Lessei is ready to make his mark on the global stage when he takes on Thai veteran Jo Nattawut this December.

Lessei will face Nattawut in a featherweight Muay Thai tussle in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 17 on December 8 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

While he’s largely an enigma on the global stage, Lessei said he has what it takes to give the former WMC Muay Thai world champion a different set of problems.

Lessei told ONE Championship:

“I’m ‘The Chef,’ so I mix it up as much as I can. And I think that’s gonna play a huge factor because when you’re getting all this information thrown at you – and this goes for anybody – it’s gonna be hard to handle.”

A win for Lessei could give him immense momentum in ONE Championship, especially with Nattawut’s reputation within the promotion.

Nattawut is one of the toughest strikers on the planet, and his gung-ho fighting style often makes him a tough assignment for anyone inside the Circle.

ONE Fight Night 17 is ONE Championship’s first all-Muay Thai card and will be streamed live and for free in North America via Prime Video.

Luke Lessei had to find his style on his own after leaving father’s gym

Luke Lessei’s road to ONE Championship was typical of any fighter, but one thing he did struck him at a personal level.

In the same interview, Lessei revealed that he had to leave his father’s gym, Dubuque Martial Arts Group, to improve as a fighter.

Luke Lessei said:

“I had to go find myself. I had to go find my own style. I was fighting exactly how my dad wanted to fight me for a really long time. And it’s funny enough, this was the hardest time, but also, I grew the most within this amount of time, because I was like, ‘Whoa, I really am figuring out how I want to fight.’”