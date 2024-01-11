“It’s interesting to see” – ONE world champion Kade Ruotolo appreciates watching young guns executing his BJJ moves

ONE world champion Kade Ruotolo gets a kick out of seeing the up-and-coming stars of Brazilian jiu-jitsu utilize the techniques that he helped introduce.

On Friday, January 28, Ruotolo will return to the Circle to defend his ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship. Stepping into Ariake Arena in Tokyo, he will put his 26 pounds of gold on the line against a familiar foe in Tommy Langaker.

The two previously met at ONE Fight Night 11 in June with Ruotolo coming out on top via a unanimous decision.

Ahead of their highly anticipated clash at ONE 165, Kade Ruotolo sat down with Brendan Schaub and Bryan Callen on The Fighter and The Kid podcast to discuss all things BJJ.

Sharing his thoughts on some of the sport’s young guns, Ruotolo was admittedly excited to see his strategies and techniques being used by the next generation.

“Now you starting to see a lot of the same techniques that we were kind of known for using,” Ruotolo said. “We see a lot of the guys starting to like, they’re replicating things we were doing from a young age. It's using some of the same strategies and things like that and it's interesting to see.”

The many accomplishments of Kade Ruotolo

Even at 20 years old, Kade Ruotolo has the accomplishments of a bonafide veteran.

The ADCC world champion is already a three-time ONE submission grappling world champion, having captured and defended his title against some of the sports’ most formidable foes, including four-time Sambo world champion Uali Kurzhev, IBJJF champion Matheus Gabriel, and Japanese MMA icon Shinya Aoki.

Will Ruotolo add another impressive win to his resume at ONE 165, or will Norwegian standout Tommy Langaker finally break through and claim his first ONE world championship?

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 165 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the event via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.