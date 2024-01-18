“It’s all or nothing” – Martin Nguyen describes clash against Garry Tonon as a make-or-break moment

The stakes are high for Martin Nguyen going into his next contest at ONE 165 on January 28.

At the Ariake Arena on the promotion’s return to Japan, the former featherweight MMA world champion will face off with Garry Tonon in a fight that could earn the victor a shot at the featherweight world championship.

‘The Situ-Asian’ is well aware of both the high risk and high reward this contest presents to him but he wouldn’t want it any other way if it means getting back to the top of the division.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Nguyen acknowledged that this could be his last chance to reclaim his title and that’s exactly the mentality he’s going into this fight with:

“I mean it's all or nothing right now, that’s where it is, that’s where I am at in my career. It's all or nothing and this fight is definitely the right fight to make for the number one contendership.”

Watch the full interview below:

Martin Nguyen has the kind of experience that allows him to rise to the occasion

When it comes to high-pressure situations, Martin Nguyen is a veteran of competing under the brightest lights.

The former champion will need to rely on his championship experience to get him through a tough match-up with the number one contender in Jiu-Jitsu ace Tonon.

Nguyen successfully rebounded last year with a win over Leonardo Casotti at ONE Fight Night 7 where his vast amount of high-level experience shone through.

Nguyen versus Tonon is sure to be an incredible match-up in the featherweight division between two of the division’s very best.

ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.