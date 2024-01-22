“It’s all about timing” – Kade Ruotolo says key to developing jiu-jitsu game is mastering reaction time

Despite being just 21 years old, both Tye and Kade Ruotolo are two of the best minds in submission grappling to learn from.

They may lack experience compared to some of the other top-level competitors that are out there in the world but that only makes their ascent and mindset even more impressive.

During a recent appearance on The Fighter and The Kid podcast, Kade spoke about the importance of reaction time and how it is a crucial part of everything they do.

The two brothers have always had the benefit of having an elite training partner as their sibling which allowed them to master these aspects of the game long before they were on the world stage.

Kade Ruotolo believes that the importance of reaction time is key to staying a step ahead of your opponents. He said:

“I think one thing that we've always really focused on just something that we could just do with each other is just focus on our reactions. Even when I teach seminars, like this is what I tell, right when I start the seminar, I tell people the main thing how important reactions are, it’s all about timing.”

Watch the full interview below:

Kade Ruotolo and his reaction time will be put to the test at ONE 165

Kade Ruotolo has maintained a firm grip over the ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship since becoming the inaugural title holder.

At ONE 165 on January 28, he will be set for another title defense but this time it’ll be against a familiar foe looking to dethrone the champ.

Norway’s Tommy Langaker came up short last time out against Ruotolo but he comes into this match-up with the confidence of his IBJJF world championship win.

Staying ahead of a world-class grappler like Langaker will be no easy task for the world champion but that is exactly what he must do at ONE 165.

ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.