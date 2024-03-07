Janet Todd out to prove ‘age is nothing but a number’ against young phenom Phetjeeja

The most recent defeat reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd suffered came at the hands of Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in March 2023 at ONE Fight Night 8. After the fight, many have expressed concern about her age, as she is now in the twilight of her professional career at the age of 38.

But Todd is eager to prove the doubters and naysayers wrong through her upcoming unification world title fight with interim queen Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom in the main event of ONE Fight Night 20 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Boxing Works representative recently had an interview with ONE Championship and reiterated that she is more than ready to unify the world titles in her division and be crowned as the undisputed queen of the atomweight.

Janet Todd said:

“Everybody always comments on my age. When you train smart and deliberate, it doesn't matter what age you are. I feel like you can accomplish things, and I want to be able to show people that too.”

‘JT’ will be looking for her eighth victory in ONE Championship and return to the winner’s circle after previously defeating the likes of Stamp Fairtex, Alma Juniku, Ekaterina Vandaryeva and Lara Fernandez.

Janet Todd doesn’t see a hole in Phetjeeja’s arsenal

Ahead of the showdown, which will determine the unquestioned ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion, Todd has praised Phetjeeja for her well-rounded game and pinpoints her boxing and head movement as her biggest strengths.

Despite these great attributes, Todd promises to be ready for an all-out war with her and aims to get a massive bounce-back win to remind the world that she is still one of the best strikers in the game.

ONE Fight Night 20 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime this Friday, March 8.