Jarred Brooks says he’ll give Jonathan Haggerty a rude awakening if he ventures into MMA: “I’ll finish him in 30 seconds”

Reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks promised to give Muay Thai superstar Jonathan Haggerty a rude awakening if he ventures into MMA.

‘The Monkey God’ was at the ONE 166: Qatar Press Conference this past Tuesday to promote his upcoming world title clash against ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio when Jonathan Haggerty’s name came up during questions.

The strawweight MMA kingpin was sitting behind the microphone bragging about his talents when he bellowed the following response about his recent call-out of the Muay Thai double world champion:

“If Jonathan Haggerty keeps talking that mixed martial arts talk. if he wants to come into my realm, I’ll finish him in 30 seconds. I’ll take him down and I’ll submit him.”

Watch from 55:30 min onwards

‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty has consistently teased transitioning to MMA over the years.

His desire to become an unprecedented three-sport world champion has only increased since making quick work of MMA superstar and fellow world champion, Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, which took place last November at ONE Fight Night 16.

As a result, there’s a long list of potential opponents for the UK striker. So, of course, Jarred Brooks wants to be included in all that drama.

Although it’s mostly all for show - because Jonathan Haggerty is thriving at a heavier weight class - there’s always a reason to stir the pot when Jarred Brooks is in the house.

Jarred Brooks is “in the zone” ahead of his first world title defense at ONE 166: Qatar

Jarred Brooks feels invincible ahead of his first ONE strawweight MMA world title defense.

The American superstar has put in another great fight camp this year to make sure he’s in the best shape possible for a 25-minute battle with Pacio.

Brooks was so prolific and dominant on his feet in their first match that he’s truly confident that when they’re both down in the trenches, he’ll be the only one to pull through.

“Right now, I’m in the zone,” he told ONE. “There’s nothing that can stop me. I’m at the point where I’m ready to go. There’s no if or buts about it. I’m just ready to smash some face.”

ONE 166: Qatar will air free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.