Jeremy Miado on naysayers claiming he only beat Lito Adiwang due to freak injury: “That’s their opinion”

ONE strawweight MMA contender Jeremy Miado is itching to prove his doubters wrong yet again.

This coming Friday, in the opening match of ONE Fight Night 16, the Filipino firecracker has the opportunity to show that his victory over Lito Adiwang was no fluke.

Miado has been taking heat from Adiwang’s fans since their fateful encounter at ONE X last year.

After an eventful first round, things turned for the worst for ‘Thunder Kid’, when he suffered a non-contact knee injury. It was later revealed that he tore his ACL and had to go through a grueling 18-month rehab.

‘The Jaguar’, on the other hand, did his job and pounced once Adiwang dropped his guard for the TKO victory.

Miado even enthusiastically celebrated the win while the Baguio native was hurt on the canvas, which earned him more criticism.

With less than a week before the long-overdue rematch, Miado addressed these concerns in a ONE Championship interview.

“Also there are a lot of people saying that I only won because Lito got injured. I really don’t have a problem with it, that’s their opinion,” he said.

“But as for me, I just want to win, get a ranked opponent, move into the top five, and become a World Title challenger.”

Meanwhile, Jeremy Miado has already apologized to Lito Adiwang about his distasteful celebration. ‘Thunder Kid’ certainly wants to get that win back at all costs.

Miado, on the other hand, wants to prove he is indeed the better fighter with a more decisive victory inside Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime on November 3, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America