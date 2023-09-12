Jessa Khan plans to use momentum from IBJJF “to get another title” in ONE Championship debut

Jessa Khan is undoubtedly one of the most decorated submission grapplers of her generation, and she plans to add another piece of hardware to her brimming resume.

The Cambodian-American star will make her ONE Championship debut this month, and awaiting her is old foe Danielle Kelly.

Khan will face Kelly for the chance to become the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, US primetime, at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Ahead of her promotional debut, Khan told ONE Championship in an interview that her impending showdown with Kelly is the perfect time for her to set foot on the global stage.

Khan is riding an incredible wave of momentum after she captured the gold medal in the women’s light featherweight division in the 2023 World IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championships.

She said:

“I'm just really happy that I was finally able to do that now and I'm feeling pretty good about myself, you know, just coming off of that win and I'm hoping to carry that momentum into this next fight with Danielle. It's also for a title shot, so I'm hoping to get another title for myself this year.”

The 21-year-old won at every level when it came to BJJ, especially when representing Cambodia on the international stage. Khan holds two gold medals in the Southeast Asian Games, one gold in the Asian Games, and a bronze in the European Championships.

Her next match, though, will be for a piece of ONE Championship gold, and Khan wants nothing more than to create further history when she makes her way to the circle.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.