Jessa Khan wants to ‘put on a show’ in first appearance on U.S. primetime card: “This is my first time”

Jessa Khan will be making her ONE Championship debut later this month, which is going to be shown live on primetime in the United States. It is something she said she is truly pumped up for.

The 21-year-old Cambodian-American fighter is making a go at the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 in Singapore. She is up against fellow grappling ace Danielle Kelly.

Speaking to Alex Wendling on YouTube, Jessa Khan shared that her upcoming fight is nothing like her previous matches and she wants to put on a great show for the fans.

The Art of Jiu-JItsu Academy affiliate said:

“I know she's good, she's training really hard for me as I'm training hard for her. But, I'm more than just willing to put on a good show for everyone that's watching because it's gonna be on Amazon Prime and I haven't experienced being on Amazon Prime before. And this is my first time.”

Check out the interview below:

The inaugural championship match in the ONE atomweight submission grappling division is part of a 10-fight offering happening at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

It will mark the second meet-up between the two jiu-jitsu black belts after their first encounter in February 2021 in an event outside of ONE Championship in the U.S. Jessa Khan came away with a decision victory in said match.

Khan, who is an Asian and Southeast Asian Games gold medallist while representing Cambodia, is looking to raise her standing on the global stage by adding “ONE world champion” in her CV.

She is coming in the title clash fresh from winning a gold at the 2023 IBJJF World Championship in June.

Meanwhile, apart from redeeming herself from the loss she absorbed in her first match against Jessa Khan, 27-year-old Kelly is out to fulfill her long-held dream of becoming a world champion.

She has won back-to-back matches entering the match. Her most recent victory came last February over Ayaka Miura of Japan by unanimous decision.