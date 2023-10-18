Jihin Radzuan says a rematch with Ham Seo Hee or showdown with Denice Zamboanga is likely next for Stamp

‘Shadow Cat’ Jihin Radzuan has possible next matches in mind for friend and newly crowned ONE women’s atomweight world champion Stamp Fairtex.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, the decorated Malaysian fighter shared it is likely that for her upcoming fight, Stamp will have a rematch with South Korean Ham Seo Hee or a showdown against the division’s No.2-ranked contender, Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines.

Jihin Radzuan said:

“It's very hard to say because she's the champion now and then the ranked number one is Ham and then the second one is Denice so probably they're going to give the fight to Denice or the other scenario is probably a rematch with Ham.”

Watch the interview below:

Stamp won the vacant ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title after stopping Ham Seo Hee by technical knockout in the third round of their title clash at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 in Singapore.

The win saw her make history by becoming the promotion’s first-ever three-sport world champion, having previously held both the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles. On top of that, the impressive TKO victory also earned Stamp a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Stamp said that she is looking to take a short break to spend time with family and friends before proceeding with her title reign.

Meanwhile, Jihin Radzuan, who served as one of Stamp’s training partners for her title match, also won in her fight last month. She defeated Filipino fighter Jenelyn Olsim by submission in the third round.

Wushu world champion Radzuan is currently the No.5-ranked contender in the women’s atomweight division and holds an 8-3 record in ONE Championship. She battled Stamp in September last year in a catchweight (120.75 lbs) MMA match but lost to the Thai superstar by unanimous decision.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 14 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.