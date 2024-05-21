Johan Ghazali eyes two ranked contenders in flyweight ranks, but 'not looking past' Nguyen Tran Day Nhat

Malaysian-American teen phenom Johan Ghazali has laid out a plan to capture the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title, but he vows not to look past the veteran experience that Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat brings to the table when they collide inside the Impact Arena on June 7.

The Rentap Muaythai Gym upstart meets the Vietnamese slugger in a flyweight kickboxing matchup set for ONE 167 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Should he extend his winning streak under the ONE spotlight to six at the expense of Nguyen, the 17-year-old dropped a couple of names he'd like to face next to inch closer to Rodtang Jitmuangnon's prestigious ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

Johan Ghazali exclusively told Sportskeeda MMA:

"For my next fight, I think I'd be up against Jacob Smith or Elias Mahmoudi. But I'm not looking past Nguyen. My focus is on him right now, and only after that I will shift my attention to my next opponent."

Based on his current form, there's every reason to believe 'Jojo' could continue his ascend come fight night.

The youngster has taken the world by storm with his mix of speed and knockout power. Thus far, he's achieved four highlight reel wins from five against Padetsuk Fairtex, Tai Sor Jor Piek Uthai, Temirlan Bekmurzaev, and Edgar Tabares.

With victories over top names and a former ONE world title challenger, it's understandable why he has No.3-ranked Smith and No.5-contender Mahmoudi on his radar.

Before any talk about the future, though, Johan must pass his next assignment with flying colors.

ONE 167 will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.

Johan Ghazali eyes a spot at ONE 168: Denver

Apart from taking a major step to Rodtang's 26-pound gold, Johan Ghazali wants to bag a statement win over Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat to secure a spot at ONE Championship's second on-ground show in the United States, ONE 168: Denver.

The 17-year-old told the South China Morning Post previously:

"Of course, man. Of course [I'd love to fight in the U.S.]. I have my family there in the U.S. They're in New Mexico. I saw the next fight is going to be in Denver. It's in Colorado. It's easy for my family to go up and watch."

Tickets for ONE 168: Denver, which goes down inside the Ball Arena on September 6, can be purchased here.