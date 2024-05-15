Johan Ghazali reckons Stamp's striking will give her the edge over Denice Zamboanga: "I see her frustrating Denice"

ONE Championship's next numbered card is set to happen on June 7 with ONE 167 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, and will feature a main event matchup for the ages featuring Stamp Fairtex and Denice Zamboanga.

The bout will mark the Thai superstar's first-ever defense of the ONE women's atomweight MMA world championship and one fighter eager to predict how the fight will play out is Johan Ghazali.

'Jojo' had an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA and analyzed how the fight between the two world-class women might play out:

"Stamp Fairtex inside the second round. I see her frustrating Denice [Zamboanga] when they strike and that'll eventually open the chance for a finish."

Fans last saw the Fairtex Training Center product make history as the first-ever three-sport ONE world champion by claiming the women's atomweight MMA world title by knocking out South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee last September.

Taking on her best friend in her first world championship defense might be an unconventional situation for her, but the divisional queen knows that all niceties will need to be put aside temporarily for ONE 167.

Phetjeeja also expects a big knockout victory in favor of Stamp at ONE 167

As the future of the women's atomweight MMA division hangs in the balance inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champ Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom believes her fellow national representative will easily defeat Zamboanga.

Below is what 'The Queen' said about the megafight in an interview with ONE Championship:

"I believe Stamp will be able to defend her title against Denice. She should be able to do it by knockout."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.