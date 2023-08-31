John Lineker finds solace in taking care of horses: “It brings me a lot of tranquility, peace, and joy”

kFormer ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker is known for figuring in brutal battles, so it makes sense that he enjoys a more mellow pastime outside the circle.

When he’s not busy knocking out the best 145-pound fighters in the world, the Brazilian heavy-bomber enjoys the simple joys in life, which include tending to his horses.

Speaking with ONE Championship, the self-professed animal lover shared that he finds solace and alleviates stress by riding his horses and cheering for them during their races.

While ‘Hands of Stone’ has a deep appreciation for all creatures, he revealed a deep affinity for the equine variety:

“I have liked horses since I was 8 years old. At that age, I started to fall in love, not just with horses, but with all animals. I just connected with them. But the horse is a very sincere animal that brings me a lot of tranquility, peace, and joy.”

Who knew one of the most feared knockout artists in MMA is such a gentle soul outside of fighting?

Then again, Lineker is expected to flip the switch and return to his ferocious self at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video on September 29.

The 33-year-old’s path to reclaim his lost crown has led him to a showdown with the second-ranked bantamweight contender Stephen Loman.

After losing his belt to the division’s new kingpin Fabricio Andrade, Lineker returned with a vengeance following a last-second hail mary finish of Kim Jae Woong at ONE Fight Night 13 earlier this month.

In the meantime, Lineker is savoring the calm before the storm and enjoying some downtime with his beloved horses.

ONE Fight Night 14 will emanate from Singapore Indoor Stadium live on US Primetime. The stacked card is free for those with a Prime Video membership in the United States and Canada.