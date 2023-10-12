Jonathan Di Bella excited to face greater challenges in ‘growing’ strawweight kickboxing division: “There’s options”

Reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella is excited to see what the future holds after making his first successful title defense.

Stepping into the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for a clash with Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 15, Jonathan Di Bella delivered a top-notch performance that earned him a decisive unanimous decision victory.

Speaking with members of the press following his big win, the Canadian-Italian champion shared his excitement over the potential opponents he could be matched up with in the fast-growing division:

“I see the strawweight kickboxing division is growing and I'm very excited for that. So yeah, there’s options.”

See the interview below:

One man hoping to book a date with the champ is Zhang Peimian, the man who fell short of the ONE world title against Jonathan Di Bella at ONE 162.

Hoping for an opportunity to contend for gold anew, ‘Fighting Rooster’ will first have to go through Rui Botelho. The pair are scheduled to scrap on November 3 when ONE Championship returns with ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video.

Following his loss to Di Bella, ‘Fighting Rooster’ bounced back with a unanimous decision victory over Torepchi Dongak at ONE Fight Night 8 in March. His next opponent, Botelho, will compete in a kickboxing bout in ONE for the first time in more than four years. His last outing saw him score a win over former WMC Muay Thai champion Yuta Watanabe.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 15 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America. And don’t forget to tune in on November 3 for ONE Fight Night 16.