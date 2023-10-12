Jonathan Di Bella says he felt the energy of the crowd inside Lumpinee Stadium: “It was a dream come true”

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella was thrilled for the opportunity to compete in front of an eclectic crown at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Championship returned to Bangkok for a stacked ONE Fight Night 15 card that featured two epic world title bouts. In the co-main event of the evening, Jonathan Di Bella successfully defended the strawweight kickboxing crown in decisive fashion against one of the promotion’s most versatile strikers, Danial Williams.

Appearing at the post-fight press event shortly after, Di Bella marveled at the energy of the crown inside the East’s most famous arena:

“The energy was very, very cool,” Di Bella said of competing inside Lumpinee. “It was always an honor and a dream come true. It was amazing.”

See the interview below:

With his first ONE world title defense in the books, Jonathan Di Bella will turn his attention toward his next opponent. Of course, there’s no official word on who that could be.

But with Zhang Peimian scheduled to compete at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3, it’s possible that the ‘Fighting Rooster’ could earn his rematch with Di Bella should he give an impressive showing.

Closing out ONE Fight Night 15 was another epic title fight as Thanh Le returned to challenge Russian knockout artist Ilya Freymanov for the interim ONE featherweight MMA world championship. Fans expecting a knockdown drag-out brawl were instead treated to a shocking 62-second heel hook submission courtesy of Le.

With the win, Le is once again a ONE world champion and will square off with undisputed world titleholder Tang Kai in a rematch more than a year in the making.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 15 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.