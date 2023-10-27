Jonathan Haggerty envisions future world title success for "one of the greatest" Liam Nolan

As much as he aspires for greater heights in his ONE Championship career, Jonathan Haggerty is hoping the same for friend and teammate Liam Nolan.

The two British fighters train at Knowles Academy in south London under the guidance of noted Muay Thai coach Christian Knowles. They have become good friends, forged by the long time they spent working on their game together.

But while Jonathan Haggerty has gone on to become a world champion in two divisions in ONE, Liam Nolan is still in search of his. ‘The General,’ however, does not see it as a pipe dream as he believes his teammate has the skills to be a world title holder.

The reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion told onefc.com in an interview:

“I think Liam Nolan is one of the greatest strikers on this planet today. He’s got a great chance of winning [the rematch with Sinsamut]. And I do believe he will win the ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Title.”

Jonathan Haggerty and Liam Nolan will be part of ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 in Bangkok. The former will vie for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title while the latter fights anew former lightweight Muay Thai world title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee of Thailand.

Jonathan Haggerty will battle bantamweight mixed martial arts king Fabricio Andrade in an all-champion showdown for the kickboxing gold, which will serve as the main bout for the event happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

He is angling to become a two-sport ONE world champion with a win and also adding a third world title in his credentials, having once held the ONE flyweight Muay Thai belt.

Liam Nolan, meanwhile, is out to exact payback on Sinsamut, who knocked him out in the second round of their first encounter in July last year. He bounced back in his next fight four months later, beating American Eddie Abasolo by unanimous decision.

In the rematch with Sinsamut, he is hoping that a win will lead to a possible shot at the world title currently held by Regian Eersel at some point in the future.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live on US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.