Jonathan Haggerty says Liam Nolan must enter Sinsamut rematch ‘with a fresh mindset’: “Show him who’s the best”

English striking ace Jonathan Haggerty feels teammate and longtime friend Liam Nolan must tune up his mental capacity to achieve a positive result in his rematch with Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE Fight Night 16 next Friday, November 3.

The Londoner, who collides against Fabricio Andrade for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title in the main event of the bill, has been honing his craft alongside his fellow countryman in Thailand over the past couple of weeks.

As such, the bantamweight Muay Thai king knows Nolan’s physical attributes and arsenal will make a difference when he faces the Thai superstar inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

However, Jonathan Haggerty acknowledges that ‘Lethal’s mental game will need to be on a similar page to avoid any risk of going down to Sinsamut again.

‘The General’ had this to say in a recent interview with ONE Championship:

“The main thing is he needs to put aside the last fight, go in with a fresh mindset, and go in to take him out. Show no respect, go in and show him who’s the best, and show why he’s worthy enough to be the World Champion.”

Nolan and Sinsamut met at ONE 159 in July last year, with the latter picking up a destructive second-round knockout to earn a shot at the inaugural lightweight Muay Thai crown versus Regian Eersel.

The pair have picked up one victory each since their last meeting, which means a win for either man could potentially lead them to a shot at Eersel’s coveted 26 pounds of gold.

With so much at stake, fans are in for an absolute treat when these two collide at ONE Fight Night 16.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Haggerty hopes to take out Andrade to become a two-sport world champion in the headliner match inside the Lumpinee Stadium.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live and for free in U.S. primetime next Friday, November 3.