Jonathan Haggerty refuses to participate in Fabricio Andrade’s mind games: “I’ll just let him do it”

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty would rather let his action do the talking in his scheduled fight this week amid the constant mind games being channelled his way by opponent Fabricio Andrade in the lead-up.

‘The General’ battles bantamweight mixed martial arts king Andrade in an all-champion clash for the division’s vacant kickboxing title at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 in Bangkok.

It will be the headlining match of the event, happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The card will air live on U.S. primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

In the lead-up to the marquee fight, ‘Wonder Boy’ has been ramping up the smack talk against the British fighter, something the latter said he has no time for.

Jonathan Haggerty shared in an interview with FirstSportz MMA:

“Andrade has been talking a lot heading into this fight, but I’ll just let him do it. My goal is to win the world title and that’s the only thing I’m focused on.”

Check out what he had to say below:

Jonathan Haggerty is in search of a third ONE world title, having once held the promotion’s flyweight Muay Thai belt. A win at ONE Fight Night 16 will also make him a two-sport world champion.

The 26-year-old Knowles Academy standout was last in action in April, when he ascended to the top of the bantamweight Muay Thai class after knocking out longtime division champion Nong-O Hama in their title clash.

Fabricio Andrade, for his part, is also coming off a successful title conquest, claiming the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA belt in February with a dominant fourth-round technical knockout victory (corner stoppage) over former world champion John Lineker.

The win also extended to six the undefeated run in ONE of Andrade, who is returning to his kickboxing roots for the upcoming fight.