Jonathan Haggerty says he’ll gladly show the work he put in “behind closed doors” for inevitable MMA transition 

MMA fans have been imploring for Jonathan Haggerty’s mixed martial arts debut for months. Now, with two world titles under his belt, Haggerty says he’s just waiting for a contract.

The UK superstar feels like he can get the job done in mixed martial arts. His confidence stems after knocking out current ONE bantamweight MMA world title holder Fabricio ‘Wonder Boy’ Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title last November.

Those who have followed Haggerty’s journey in ONE know that he’s got a diverse set of skill sets in the toolbox, including grappling and wrestling. Although he keeps it under wraps, Haggerty is confident he’ll evolve into a dangerous competitor for the bantamweight crown. Speaking to the South China Morning Post on the possibility of making his MMA transition, ‘The General’ said:

“We've been working on a few things behind closed doors yeah so we'll be ready when the contract is sent to us.”

Jonathan Haggerty certainly has the makings of becoming a rare three-sport world champion. Over the last few years, he has rapidly evolved into a real killing machine, knocking out elite strikers unconscious since he moved up a weight class.

Now, Haggerty intends to shock fans again with a successful Muay Thai world title defense over No.3-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Felipe ‘Demolition Man’ Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19. The exciting title fight will take place inside the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand - the same wild arena where he was crowned both the Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion.

Jonathan Haggerty feels confident about Friday’s exciting main event against Felipe Lobo

Jonathan Haggerty has been called out multiple times to the point of near exhaustion. Despite this, Haggerty remains energetic to realize one of the biggest call-outs of his career.

Brazil’s Felipe Lobo earned the Muay Thai world title shot with a come-from-behind victory against top bantamweight Muay Thai contender Saemapetch Fairtex just last year when he called out Haggerty at center stage.

‘The General,’ in turn, couldn’t have asked for a better fighter than Lobo to defend his belt. After putting in the hours to train, Haggerty believes he’s got a solid game plan in check to earn Lobo’s respect. At the pre-interviews for OFN19, Haggerty told Sportskeeda MMA:

“We’re feeling confident like always, you know, we put 100% in training camp, so we’ve left no stone unturned.”

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America