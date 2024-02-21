Joshua Pacio wants to fix the holes in his game from first fight with Jarred Brooks: “I will aim to rectify them”

Joshua Pacio knows what he has to do when he runs it back with Jarred Brooks at ONE 166: Qatar.

The top-ranked contender and former strawweight MMA king plans to fix any flaws from his first encounter with ‘The Monkey God’ to cross the finish line with flying colors when he challenges for 26 pounds of gold inside the Lusail Sports Arena on March 1.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Joshua Pacio explained why his motivation is at an all-time high. He shared:

“Now, I’m turning that disappointment into my fuel for this fight. I know the lapses I committed in the first fight, and in the rematch, I will aim to rectify them.”

‘The Passion’ has cut no corners for this rematch. More importantly, the Lions Nation MMA representative knows the best way to put that painful loss to bed is by leaving ONE’s debut card in the region with a victory at all costs.

As a five-time ONE strawweight MMA world champion, the 28-year-old is equipped with every bit of knowledge to face fighters with different styles.

However, the American star has taken over the 125-pound division with his heavy wrestling and glimpses of his striking prowess, as seen in his ONE 164 main event showdown with Pacio.

With the loss still looming large on his mind, the Baguio City resident is eager to come out victorious in this Brooks redo at ONE 166: Qatar, available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Joshua Pacio won’t go berserk in Jarred Brooks rematch on March 1

Despite his enthusiasm to even his rivalry with Brooks to one apiece, Joshua Pacio knows he cannot let his feelings get into his head when they throw down at the start of next month.

‘The Passion’ believes a more calculated approach is the best route for him, and he would trust his instincts and game plan to get the job done with minimal fuss.

In a separate interview with GMA News Online, he said:

"Of course [I will be aggressive] but not totally aggressive. It is going to be [smart aggression].”