“Just keep adding on to the momentum” – Jackie Buntan to use Martine Michieletto as springboard to bigger fights

Jackie Buntan will use her next fight against Italian striker Martine Michieletto to narrow the gap to another shot at the prestigious ONE world title.

The American star, who withdrew from her world title rematch against ONE strawweight Muay Thai queen Smilla Sundell at ONE Fight Night 14 in September last year, returns almost ten months after her last outing under the promotional banner.

Despite an extended break from her career, the Boxing Works representative is confident that she will be at her usual best against Michieletto when they lock horns in a 130-pound catchweight Muay Thai contest at ONE Fight Night 20 this Friday, March 8.

Speaking to ONE Championship before she debuts inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Jackie Buntan said:

“I think it will just keep propelling that momentum, honestly. I think it'll just keep adding on to the momentum of me getting more opportunities and, of course, getting closer to competing for both belts in Muay Thai and kickboxing.”

Since joining the ranks of the world’s largest martial arts organization, the 26-year-old has positioned herself as one of the leading contenders in her division on the back of an impressive run.

Jackie Buntan has five victories from six fights against Nat Jaroonsak, Daniela Lopez, Ekaterina Vandaryeva, Amber Kitchen, and Diandra Martin. Her only defeat came to Sundell when they met for the inaugural divisional gold at ONE 156 in April 2022.

Jackie Buntan all praise for Sundell: “She’s a champ for a reason”

Although Jackie Buntan took her defeat to Sundell a little bit too hard, the California-based athlete does not have any ill feelings towards the teenage phenom from Sweden.

She believes the 19-year-old sensation was the better fighter on that night and she vows to work on her shortcomings until she earns another date to run it back against Sundell.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, she reflected:

“I took the fight on, you know, first off or the first go around. And she's a champ for a reason. Tough girl, strong girl. But that’s the reason why we’re all here you know. We have to challenge ourselves.”

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 20 card live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday, March 8.