Kade Ruotolo grateful to scrap with formidable opponent Francisco Lo: "This is my toughest opponent in ONE"

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo of the United States has blown past competition in the world's largest martial arts organization, en route to capture ONE Championship gold. But the 21-year-old phenom admits his next opponent will be his toughest yet.

Ruotolo is set to face 23-year-old Brazilian star 'Chico' Francisco Lo in a 180-pound catchweight submission grappling match at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 5th.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Ruotolo admitted that Lo would likely be his hardest test in ONE Championship thus far.

The BJJ champion said:

"I think this is probably my toughest opponent in ONE Championship for both of us. Every time we step back out on the ONE Championship platform, it tends to get harder and harder and harder, which is what we're asking for and is what we want."

Ruotolo is currently riding a five-fight winning streak, and has been an absolute force since he made his ONE debut in May 2022.

Meanwhile, Lo is making his promotional debut, and represents the renowned CheckMat team. He is an IBJJF Pan American No-Gi champion and an American National Champion.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Kade Ruotolo aware of Francisco Lo's unique attacks: "He throws kind of a caution to the wind"

Kade Ruotolo isn't asking for much as a fighter. All he wants is someone to come at him and not be scared to throw down.

The 21-year-old talked about Lo and told SCMP MMA he was excited to grapple with the Brazilian phenom. Ruotolo said:

"I'm super excited especially because of the matchup. I know Francisco is an exciting matchup. He throws, you know, I've been saying it a lot, a question mark. He throws kind of a caution to the wind and throws out crazy submissions like jumping triangles, flying triangles, foot locks. Kind of attacks all parts of the body. So it will be an exciting matchup for sure."

