Kade Ruotolo impressed by Francisco Lo's extensive submission repertoire: "He's got some crafty triangles and foot locks"

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo of the United States knows he'll be in for a fight when he steps into the ONE Championship ring this weekend against promotional newcomer Francisco Lo.

A master of submissions, Ruotolo is one of the most dangerous grapplers in the world today. This is why he's excited to face the Brazilian Lo, who is also known to be aggressive on the mats.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Ruotolo says he is pumped and ready to go submission for submission with Lo in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The 21-year-old phenom said:

"I think this match is really interesting because it's a bit of a question mark all around, as far as what submissions I can throw, and what submissions he can throw. He's got some crafty triangles and foot locks. I got some triangles, armbars, foot locks, and chokes of my own, as well."

Ruotolo is set to face Lo in a 180-pound catchweight submission grappling contest. His lightweight gold will not be on the line.

The two do battle at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live on U.S. primetime, Friday, April 5th via Amazon Prime Video.

Kade Ruotolo has a simple game plan for Francisco Lo: "Takedown, pass, and submit"

As crafty as he is, ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo has a very simple plan of attack for upcoming foe Francisco Lo.

The 21-year-old believes he just needs to stick to the basics in order to ward off Lo's offensive attacks and ultimately set up for a submission.

He told CountFilms TV in a recent interview:

"I mean, I feel like it's gonna be the same plan. I don't want to say the boring response, but it is kind of always the same, right? It just doesn't change too much. It's to takedown, pass, and submit, you know."

Poll : Who wins the Kade Ruotolo - Francisco Lo grappling match at ONE Fight Night 21? Kade Ruotolo Francisco Lo 0 votes View Discussion