Liam Harrison admits he went against doctors' orders to keep it light in rehabilitation process

British Muay Thai icon and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger 'Hitman' Liam Harrison of the United Kingdom has been out of action for nearly two years since blowing out his knee in a 2022 world title showdown with legendary Thai fighter Nong-O Hama.

But his extended period on the sidelines may be a result of his own doing.

Harrison has figured in a lengthy recovery and rehabilitation process, but recently admitted that he went against doctors' orders and overexerted himself in training, which aggravated the injury just months after he had surgery.

Speaking to talkSPORT MMA in a recent interview, Harrison talked about some mistakes he made in the recovery process.

'Hitman' said:

There were quite a few times when I was trying to get through the rehab and come back. I was just thinking, 'Am I going to be able to get back to what I want?' I was warned by all the physios and people are saying this is going to be a long [process] and telling me not to try and push it and rush back to training."

Thankfully, Harrison is now in the clear and ready to make his highly anticipated return to action. Will he be the same exciting fighter he once was? We will see soon enough.

'Hitman' Liam Harrison to face Japan's Katsuki Kitano in comeback fight at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video

Liam Harrison has a date set for his inevitable return to the Circle, and it's coming early next month.

'Hitman' is set to lock horns with Katsuki Kitano of Japan in a bantamweight Muay Thai fight at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, in U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.