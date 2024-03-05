Liam Harrison sings praise for Takeru’s unbreakable spirit vs. Superlek: “He just wouldn’t give up” 

For years, Liam Harrison built a reputation as one of the most exciting fighters to watch in the Muay Thai realm due to his ability to turn fights into absolute barnburners.

Whether it's him taking non-stop hits or flooring the gas pedal in search of a knockout, the multi-time Muay Thai world champion has that dog in him to leave everything on the line inside the ring.

A fight with similar intensity and heat is something that he loves watching. Thankfully, ONE Championship’s return to Japan, ONE 165, produced a main event of that caliber when Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Takeru Segawa met inside the Ariake Arena.

While Superlek’s utter dominance of the Japanese superstar stole headlines worldwide, Liam Harrison tipped his hat to Takeru’s unbreakable spirit to stand and bang with the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion until the final bell.

He told The City Life Project:

“I have never seen anyone in my entire life take the punishment Takeru took [at ONE 165]. I knew his leg got destroyed, but in round five, he was taking some of the most horrendous long knees I've ever seen as well, and you could see they were almost folding him.

“But he just wouldn't give up. So yeah, I think that was an absolutely incredible fight for the fans.”

Watch the full interview here:

Liam Harrison aims to close out his career with a date against Seksan

Liam Harrison has competed in the most iconic venues and cards in Muay Thai history over the past two decades.

At 38, having battled injuries recently, the British striking icon feels it should be time for him to draw the curtain on his glorious career.

While an all-English fight with Jonathan Haggerty was something on his mind in the past, the Bad Company affiliate has switched his focus to a war against Seksan Or Kwanmuang, one that would certainly light up the global stage.

‘The Man Who Yields To No One’ enjoyed an 8-0 run throughout the promotion’s weekly installment inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium last year, and Liam Harrison is more than willing to taste the Thai’s firepower before he decides to ride off into the sunset.