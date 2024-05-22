Lightweight submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo reveals where he’s been sharpening his striking ahead of MMA debut

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo of the United States has been hard at work, sharpening his striking skills for his highly anticipated professional mixed martial arts debut next month.

Ruotolo will compete in an MMA bout for the first time in ONE Championship, and the 21-year-old phenom has recently revealed his training situation in preparation for this career shift.

Speaking on a guest appearance on the Talk-Jitsu Podcast, Ruotolo laid out his training camp.

The 21-year-old said:

"We're [still training] full time at Atos right now for all our jiu-jitsu. I've been striking up north around the Huntington Beach area and right now, I just got done with my striking over here at CSW with Erik Paulson and their MMA class."

Ruotolo added:

"I'm also working a lot with Tyler Wombles with Classic Fight Team. I love both guys. Those guys are both legends. All my striking has been up north more. I haven't been in San Diego as much, but still in San Diego full time for my jiu-jitsu."

Kade Ruotolo is set to make his professional MMA debut against fellow American Blake Cooper at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, U.S. primetime, on Amazon Prime Video.

Kade Ruotolo was determined to make pro MMA debut in 2024: "Let's get it done"

Kade Ruotolo has been talking about making the jumpt to MMA for the past couple of years, and he says he's making his debut now just to get the ball rolling.

He told the Talk-Jitsu Podcast:

"Besides having love for it, it's just wanting to just [dip] my toes. The main thing was I just wanted to get it done before ADCC, because I know I have to lock in for that. So I wouldn't be able to [do] that til later this year, the MMA debut. So I was like, you know what, let's get it done."