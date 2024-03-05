Lightweight submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo “stoked to get the W” in his IBJFF black belt debut

Constant improvement demands otherworldly dedication and willingness to test oneself against the best the world has to offer.

In ONE Championship, the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo has shown that in spades.

The San Diego, California native is currently undefeated through five fights featuring stellar back-to-back defenses against Tommy Langaker, plus a debut for the ages when he defeated Japanese legend and two-time ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki in his promotional debut.

Joined by twin brother and ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye in their romp of dominance through their respective weight classes, Kade has enjoyed the spotlight and is looking to gain even more accolades outside of ONE Championship.

Last February 29, Ruotolo made his black belt IBJJF debut at the 2024 IBJJF Absolute No-Gi Grand Prix against Natan Chueng - an elite-level grappler in his own right with wins over the likes of two-time ADCC champion JT Torres and ADCC Trials winner Elijah Dorsey.

But as the 21-year-old has proven time and time again, his explosive approach to the submission grappling game proved to be his big advantage as he ultimately won the bout with a score of 4-0.

Kade Ruotolo eyeing two-sport champion status in 2024

Regardless of what drives an athlete to compete, fans and observers alike would agree that their ambition to be the best in the world keeps them pushing forward.

That certainly appears to be on top of Ruotolo’s list of priorities for 2024, as he recently stated that he would be gunning for an MMA world championship sometime this year.

Since he competes in the lightweight division, the mere sight of him taking on Christian Lee for the ONE lightweight MMA world championship would make it a must-watch bout instantly.