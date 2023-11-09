Lito Adiwang says ‘its not worth it’ to fight former teammate Joshua Pacio if there’s no belt on the line

Even back when they were teammates under the Team Lakay stable, ONE fans have always wondered how a fight between strawweight MMA studs Lito Adiwang and Joshua Pacio would go down.

The Filipino stars have since parted ways with their old gym. Adiwang moved to Bali to join Soma Fight Club, while Pacio stayed in Baguio but hopped over to Lions Nation MMA.

Now that they no longer represent the same team, the idea of a potential showdown between these two electric strikers has once again floated around.

However, Adiwang remains firm about his desire to avoid crossing swords with his ‘brother’ as much as possible.

In an appearance on The MMA Superfan’s YouTube channel, the 30-year-old said ‘The Passion’ still has unfinished business with the division’s new champion, Jarred Brooks.

“For me, Joshua is in a position now to fight Jarred Brooks. I think let them first, then let’s see what happens from there.”

Moreover, ‘Thunder Kid’ admitted he won’t even consider taking this match-up unless a world title will be on the line. He added:

“As we’ve said, I think even Joshua, there’s no point for us to fight without anything on the line. Unless it’s for the belt, I think we’ll eventually fight. But if we’re going to fight, just for the sake of fighting, I think it’s not worth it.”

Watch the full interview:

By the looks of it, the bond between Adiwang and Pacio remains strong despite no longer training together on a daily basis.

Then again, it’s hard to envision Adiwang reaching the top of the division without going through the 125-pound division’s long-time ruler.

‘Thunder Kid’ has gone 2-0 since returning from ACL surgery, racking off back-to-back wins over Adrian Mattheis and Jeremy Miado.

