Luke Lessei says fight with Jo Nattawut could be ‘super technical’ or a ‘complete war’

ONE Championship newcomer Luke Lessei is prepared for every type of fight with veteran standout ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut.

Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, ONE Fight Night 17 will feature a loaded lineup, including the highly anticipated debut of Lessei, an Iowa native with an impressive amateur resume.

Making his first appearance with the promotion, ‘The Chef’ knows he will be in for a tough test when he meets ranked featherweight contender Jo Nattawut.

Speaking with KCRG.com, Luke Lessei believes his fight with Nattawut could go a million different ways, but he is fully prepared for each and every one of them.

“It’s gonna be hard to handle [fighting Jo Nattawut’s sty;e]. So that being said, it could be powerful versus creative, or it could be a super technical fight, or it could be a complete war with us just banging. So I’m ready for all three of those.”

Luke Lessei trades in the cornfields of the Midwest for the bright lights of Bangkok

Growing up in the relatively small town of Dubuque with its 60,000 residents, Lessei, the son of a retired professional fighter, regularly trains at his father’s gym.

Described as a hard-working and very traditional family man, Lessei hopes to make his pops proud when he makes the 12-hour flight from the Hawkeye State to The Land of Smiles.

“I came up in Iowa, middle of America, Midwest, USA, surrounded by cornfields,” Lessei told ONE. “I grew up with a kind of traditional, hard-loving dad. He was a professional fighter as well.”

Will Luke Lessei make the most of his ONE Championship debut this Friday night, or will the veteran savvy of Jo Nattawut be too much for the young gun to overcome?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on December 8.