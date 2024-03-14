“Make sure you’re around the right people” – Danielle Kelly shares a solid piece of advice for people wanting to try jiu-jitsu

Having travelled a long path to reach where she is at, Danielle Kelly has an invaluable source of knowledge and experience.

As a female submission grappler, Kelly was told “no” a lot in her life but that only motivated her to prove people wrong by doing what she wanted and succeeding.

An inspiration for young athletes, the ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion aspires to help others wherever she can.

In an interview on the Chewjitsu Podcast, Danielle Kelly spoke about how one of the crucial things to succeeding is to surround yourself with like-minded people.

Having a support system around you where everyone is on the same wavelength will help you to become the best version of yourself and that’s something that the champion feels very strongly about.

“My main advice would probably be like just make sure you're around the right people," Kelly said. "You know, if you're like…for example, I always am making examples of the people around me. So if you're around the wrong people, they know how to kind of drive you down.” [47:20 onwards]

Watch the full interview below:

Danielle Kelly is a product of what she has been through

The 28-year-old may have not had it easy on her way to the top but that has only helped to mould her into the competitor and person that you now see today.

Danielle Kelly didn’t have someone to tap her on the shoulder and to guide her down the right path or help steer her career but she made it regardless.

Through hard work and dedication, Kelly is now at the top of her game as one of four submission grappling world champions in the promotion.

With no signs of stopping, her place in the history books is still only just starting to be carved out in front of her.