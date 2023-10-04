"Makes sense" - KSI goes back-and-forth with Ryan Garcia over having Oscar Duarte fight on PPV

Social media influencer turned boxer KSI recently got into an online spat with boxing sensation Ryan Garcia over his latest fight announcement.

Garcia announced that he will be returning to the ring before the end of the year against Oscar Duarte in a super lightweight bout. The 12-round fight, promoted by Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions, is scheduled for December 2 and will not be a pay-per-view fight.

KSI replied to Garcia's announcement with bewilderment about the matchup not being a pay-per-view. 'King Ryan' dismissed him by stating that it would be outrageous to charge fans for the fight. Garcia said:

"You have to be smart, why would I put this on PPV that’s robbing the fans???"

However, the British YouTuber hit back at Garcia by referencing his last outing against Gervonta Davis, saying:

"After your last performance, seeing you give up like that, you already robbed your fans loool. It makes sense that you’re not tryna put this on PPV [face with tears of joy]"

Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis faced off in a blockbuster fight earlier this year on April 22. After a tightly contested seven rounds, 'Tank' got the better of his opponent and landed a crippling body shot that Garcia could not recover from.

The knockout loss marked the first defeat in Garcia's professional career.

KSI explains why he is fighting Tommy Fury

KSI is set to return to the boxing ring once again this year against the undefeated British boxer Tommy Fury, brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. The two will headline 'The Prime card' on October 14.

Fury famously handed Jake Paul his first loss, and he'll be looking to do the same to KSI.

KSI spoke in an interview with Fred Talks Fighting and explained his decision to take on Fury although he wanted to fight Jake Paul. He said:

"I wouldn't give Tommy Fury any chance. No chance, no point. Literally because Jake Paul fought him and lost to him is the only reason why I'm fighting Tommy Fury in a few weeks. I wanted to fight Jake Paul, Jake p****ed out so I'm like 'cool, I'll just fight the guy and beat the guy that you lost to, then what' it's checkmate."

Check out his full interview on Fred Talks Fighting below on YouTube [10:02]:

