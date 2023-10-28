Martin Nguyen on Fabricio Andrade-Jonathan Haggerty war at ONE Fight Night 16: “A banger for the crowd”

Martin Nguyen can’t wait to see titleholders Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade step inside the circle as ONE Championship returns to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for another epic night of martial arts action.

On November 3, the Mecca of Muay Thai will host another can’t-miss dream match pitting two ONE world champions against each other.

In the ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video headliner, reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade will square off with current ONE bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing crown.

Offering his preview for the highly anticipated matchup in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Martin Nguyen believes the raucous crowd in Thailand will be in for an absolute banger of a fight as two of the greatest strikers in ONE Championship go toe-to-toe.

The former two-division ONE world champion said:

“I love this match-up as a fan and I think the matchmakers have created a banger for the crowd,” Nguyen said with excitement.

Fabricio Andrade and Jonathan Haggerty are undoubtedly two of the most prolific strikers in all of combat sports, after all.

The former goes into the bout with an undefeated record of 6-0, boasting an 83 percent finish rate, including knockouts against Jeremy Pacatiw, Kwon Won Il, and former bantamweight champion John Lineker.

Not to be outdone, Jonathan Haggerty goes into the contest seven months removed from his stunning first-round knockout of Thai legend Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9 in April to claim the bantamweight title in the art of eight limbs.

Who comes out on top when these two megastars step inside the circle in The Land of Smiles on Friday night?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video live in U.S. primetime on Friday, November 3.