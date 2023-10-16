Martin Nguyen says fans should not count out ‘sniper’ Fabricio Andrade against Jonathan Haggerty: “He’ll put you out” 

Former two-division ONE world champion Martin Nguyen understands why Jonathan Haggerty enters as the favorite against Fabricio Andrade in their upcoming showdown for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing throne.

After all, this will be a striking-exclusive match-up and Haggerty is considered a pure striker as opposed to Andrade who’s been plying his trade in mixed martial arts for quite some time now.

In a few weeks, these pair of ONE world champions will look to become a two-sport world titleholder in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video.

Martin Nguyen, who possesses a tactical mind for combat, agreed that ‘The General’ could very well walk out of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on November 3 with a second gold strap in tow.

However, ‘The Situ-Asian’ also said going against an explosive athlete like Andrade is a bad bet. ‘Wonderboy’, after all, has the skills and power to throw down against the very best in the world.

Nguyen explained in a recent interview with ONE Championship:

“I think technically, you’d think that Haggerty would walk away with this. But you can never know because Fabricio is such a sniper, man. You can’t give him any space – otherwise, he’ll put you out.”

Before becoming the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, Fabricio Andrade began his professional career in Muay Thai and kickboxing, where he holds an impressive 40-3 win-loss slate.

The Brazilian firecracker remains a striker at heart, with five of his nine MMA wins coming by way of KO/TKO.

Andrade holds vicious stoppages over the likes of John Lineker, Kwon Won Il, and Jeremy Pacatiw, among others.

Jonathan Haggerty’s reputation as a feared striker does precede him, but don’t be surprised if Fabricio Haggerty spoils the show and takes out the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America