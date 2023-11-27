“Maybe in New York, Madison Square Garden” – Sage Northcutt thrilled about the endless possibilities with ONE’s four US shows in 2024

ONE Championship star Sage Northcutt had the pleasure of being part of ONE Championship’s immensely successful United States on-site debut last May.

‘Super’ electrified the American crowd at the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado, when he submitted Ahmed Mujtaba in less than a minute.

Following that historic first event on North American soil, Northcutt is extremely excited for what the future holds for the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Speaking in an interview on The MMA Superfan’s YouTube page, the 27-year-old said he hopes ONE will bring its world-class cards to the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City, among other incredible destinations.

“I can’t wait to hear where they are headed to in the US too. I know ONE Championship was talking about, a while back, if I'm right about this, was having a fight maybe in New York, Madison Square Garden.

And then also I think there was Hawaii, and then obviously they had the first one in Colorado. But I'm really excited to see where the first one's going to be at.”

Here’s the full interview:

Sage Northcutt wants to be a part of ONE Championship’s four confirmed US events in 2024

Following the amazing reception that ONE Fight Night 10 received, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has already vowed to return to the US with more events next year.

While no dates or venues have been confirmed for those four shows, Northcutt has already expressed his desire to fight in his home country anew.

The Evolve MMA and Team Alpha Male superstar is indeed a big draw wherever he fights. American fans certainly can’t get enough of ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt, who seeks to continue his promising career after a lengthy layoff due to an injury he sustained in his ONE Championship debut.