“Mikey is on another level” - 12-time BJJ world champ Rubens Cobrinha Charles has nothing but lofty praises for Mikey Musumeci

After idolizing BJJ legend Rubens Cobrinha Charles as a kid, reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci was thrilled for the opportunity to work alongside him in the gym.

“Since I was a kid I grew up watching and idolizing the legend @cobrinhacharles it’s a surreal experience now having the opportunity to learn from him,” Musumeci wrote on Instagram. “So many of the positions I do and a lot do modern jiu jitsu today were created from him!! What an honor again 😊🙏🏻. Getting ready with my bro @kennedy_jiujitsu for our next challenges! Let’s do it!!!”

Responding to Musumeci’s kind words, Charles shared a glowing review of the five-time IBJJF world champion’s skill set, writing:

“There are levels in this game and Mickey is on another level. It’s a pleasure to have you here with us. 🙏🏽❤️”

Originally from the city of Londrina in southern Brazil, Rubens Cobrinha Charles is one of the most accomplished BJJ practitioners in the history of the sport. In addition to being a multi-time IBJJF world champion, he is a three-time ADCC champion with well over 100 career wins to his credit. In January 2022, he was inducted into the inaugural class of the ADCC Hall of Fame.

Mikey Musumeci relishes the opportunity to grow the sport of BJJ with ONE Championship

Since making his promotional debut in May 2022, Mikey Musumeci has taken submission grappling to the next level courtesy of ONE Championship’s global platform. Speaking about his role in the growth of the sport during an appearance on The Fighter and the Kid, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ said:

“ONE Championship gives jiu-jitsu this platform we never had. So, it's a huge responsibility for me.”

Thus far, Musumeci is undefeated under the ONE banner, earning six straight victories, including wins over former Combat Sambo world champion Gantumur Bayanduuren, IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai, reigning ONE strawweight MMA world titleholder Jarred Brooks, and Japanese icon Shinya Aoki.

What’s next for Musumeci?