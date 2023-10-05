Mikey Musumeci "brainstorming" ways to overcome Shinya Aoki: “I’m working on a lot of spots”

As an athlete who aspires to be one of the greatest of all time in submission grappling, Mikey Musumeci is constantly focused on ways to nail every movement and submission on the canvas to perfection.

Describing ‘the gentle art’ as nothing but a mere science experiment or mathematics equation, his love for the sport only intensifies the more time he spends grappling on the canvas.

And that he has done in the lead-up to his openweight submission grappling war against Japanese martial arts icon Shinya Aoki, which goes down at ONE Fight Night 15 this Friday, October 6.

Because of the Japanese athlete's status and experience, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has increased the intensity of his training camp to get himself warmed up for what may come his way inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

A food poisoning saga almost threatened his preparation. But with him back to full fitness, Mikey Musumeci is making the most of the remaining time to analyze and solve any traps that ‘Tobikan Judan’ may lay inside the circle.

Speaking to ONE Championship earlier this week, the New Jersey native said:

“I'm brainstorming it right now [every possible scenario versus Shinya Aoki]. I'm working on a lot of spots. I'm trying to see where I can have the most leverage in finishing him, and I'm excited to see where I end up in this match.”

Mikey Musumeci enters this contest on the back of a third successful ONE flyweight submission grappling world title defense over Jarred Brooks at ONE Fight Night 13 this past August.

The 27-year-old brings a perfect 5-0 record and looks to extend his promotional win streak against arguably his toughest test this Friday, October 6.

ONE Fight Night 15 will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime.