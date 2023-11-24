"More to be thankful for" - Fans in awe as UFC's Arianny Celeste poses in bright red lace attire and stilettos

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste has left fans in awe after posing in bright red lace attire and stilettos.

Celeste has been an integral part of the UFC since 2006. Beyond her role as a ring-card girl, she actively advocates for social causes, striving to raise awareness and make a positive impact. Her different endeavors have helped her gain a massive and loyal fan following on social media, who are quick to react to everything she posts.

Recently, Arianny Celeste took to Instagram to share a Thanksgiving post while posing in a bright red lace attire and stilettos. She wrote in the caption:

"Watch me romanticize my life whether I’m in lingerie or sweats. Happy thanksgiving y’all!"

Take a look at her post below:

Reacting to it, fans have flooded the comment section of her post to express their admiration for the UFC ring girl. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"I knew there more to be thankful for @ariannyceleste. Beautifully sexy mama"

"Gorgeous as always happy Thanksgiving Arianny"

"Just found another thing to be grateful for today. Happy Thanksgiving!"

When Arianny Celeste clapped back at Khabib Nurmagomedov for his comments on UFC ring girls

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov once made a rather controversial statement by questioning the role of ring girls in the sport of MMA. Reacting to the same, Arianny Celeste strongly voiced her opinions on the matter.

Celeste took to Instagram and spoke about the hard work put in by the ring girls. She posted a video that had a soundbite from ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith and said:

"For 15 years we have been more than just ring girls - we have dedicated time to promoting ufc and showing love and time to our die-hard fans through touring the world and personal appearances. And while the world is very different right now, I can still feel that energy and love every time we have a show with an audience."

She added:

"You can call us useless, but to people like me who have worked this hard, it slips right off my shoulders. My life is too good to be unhappy . You don’t have to like me, but you will respect me."

Take a look at the post below: