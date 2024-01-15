“Nice being able to see fighters go full-time” - Liam Nolan proud to experience ONE Championship’s help in growing Muay Thai

Starting a career in professional Muay Thai isn’t for everyone, and Liam Nolan can attest to that.

The British star is just one of the many aspiring fighters who tried to make ends meet while trying to keep their martial arts dream a reality. While it was harsh at the start, Nolan found his reprieve when he signed the dotted line with ONE Championship.

Not only was Nolan on his way to establishing a global reputation, but he also had the avenue to become a full-time fighter.

Following his victory over Ali Aliev at ONE Fight Night 18, Nolan said in his post-fight press conference that ONE Championship allowed him the financial freedom to focus on just Muay Thai.

Liam Nolan also pointed out that some British fighters are choosing to stay in Thailand in search of better Muay Thai opportunities.

“A lot of them are also making Thailand their base now, staying out there longer. It’s nice being able to see fighters go full-time through ONE Championship and get some credibility for what we do and not have to work second jobs to make ends meet.”

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty has his home gym of Knowlesy Academy in England, but he would often stays in Thailand for months whenever he has a fight lined up.

Liam Nolan makes a triumphant return following injury-riddled 2023 campaign

Liam Nolan was slowly building a path to world title contention in 2022, but injuries prevented him from stepping between the ropes in 2023.

The 6-foot-2 lightweight star chalked up two wins against Kim Kyung Lock and Eddie Abasolo in 2022, and he wanted to show the world what he was capable of against Ali Aliev at ONE Fight Night 18.

Nolan and Aliev started slowly and tried to gauge each other in the first round. Things ultimately picked up in the second round, and both fighters began to throw the heavy flurries in search of that knockout blow.

In the end, Nolan’s aggression and accuracy pushed all three judges to award him the win.